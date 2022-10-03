‘Significant quantity of cocaine’ found on west Wales beach

Police are investigating the discovery of a significant quantity of what is thought to be cocaine, spotted along the Ceredigion coast this weekend.

“Enquiries are being undertaken to establish how such an unusually large amount of the controlled drug came to wash up on the Welsh shore, following recent storms,” Dyfed-Powys Police said.

“The precise quantity is still being established and at this time no-one has been arrested in relation to this matter.

“Officers have thanked those who found the packages and their sensible actions in reporting the matter immediately.”

