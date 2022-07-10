Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and two other Welsh Conservative MPs back Rishi Sunak for Prime Minister

Former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said he is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak for the top job of Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak currently leads the pack of endorsements with 32 Conservative Senedd Member backers, including two other Welsh Conservative MPs – Montgomeryshire’s Craig Williams and Brecon and Radnorshire’s Fay Jones.

Meanwhile, the Vale of Clwyd’s Dr James Davies is backing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, and Aberconwy’s Robin Millar has said he is supporting Attorney General Suella Braveman.

The other eight Welsh Conservative MPs are yet to declare a preference.

“I am supporting Rishi Sunak to be our next Prime Minister,” Simon Hart said. “Only Rishi has the experience, values and vision to be our next Prime Minister.

“As a former cabinet colleague, I know that he will work night and day to help the whole country through the challenges we face and on to a brighter future.”

Rishi Sunak has also drawn some heavyweight backers from within the Conservative Party, including Commons Leader Mark Spencer.

Mark Spencer said his desired Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is “an open book” with the skills required to lead the country.

The MP for Sherwood told Times Radio: “He’s got the experience, he’s got the skills, he’s got the ability, he can communicate well, I think he’s the complete package.

“I think that’s what we need, we need someone to take us forward and I think Rishi has that skill set.

“I think Rishi is an open book, the one thing about serving as chancellor of the exchequer is that you have been through all of that scrutiny, everybody knows everything about your background.

“He’s an open book and I think he’s demonstrated his commitment and his passion for this country in getting us through Covid with a furlough scheme.”

Meanwhile, Grant Shapps has denied taking a swipe at Rishi Sunak when he said he had not spent the last few years “plotting or briefing against the Prime Minister”, or mobilising a leadership campaign behind Boris Johnson’s back.

The Transport Secretary said he was talking about “no-one in particular”.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “There are people who have for quite some time wanted the Prime Minister to go, many of them are on the backbenches and not have been plotting leadership campaigns.”

Asked who has been plotting a leadership bid from Cabinet, he said: “I just simply am not going to get into (that).”

Asked if he was therefore not talking about Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, he said: “No, I’m not actually. I think Rishi’s a great guy.”

