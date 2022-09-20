Single-use plastics ban on cards for Wales

A Bill banning single-use plastics is expected to be laid before the Senedd today, September 20.

In 2011, Wales was one of the first countries in the world to introduce a charge for single-use carrier bags, and it is currently ranked as the world’s third best domestic recycler.

The Environmental Protection (Single-use Plastic Products) (Wales) Bill will make it an offence to supply or offer to supply littered and unnecessary disposable single-use plastic products to consumers in Wales.

“This is a big moment in our journey towards a plastic-free Wales,” Minister for Climate Change Julie James said.

“Single-use plastic products are often seen littered in our streets, parks and seas. Not only are they unsightly, but they have a devastating impact on our wildlife and environment.

“With a Team Wales effort, we have to say no to the single-use item culture, so we avoid leaving a toxic legacy of plastic for future generations to deal with.

“By thinking differently, making lifestyle changes and choosing re-usable products, we can save money and help fight the devastating impacts of climate change.”

The issue of plastic waste is a common problem across Wales, often ending up in places like Cardiff Bay, where Cardiff Harbour Authority and volunteers from organisations like Cardiff Rivers Group carry out regular clean-ups, collecting around 500 tonnes of litter each year, much of it plastic.

Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy Louise Tambini said: “Keep Wales Tidy welcomes legislation to ban single-use plastics. It is a positive step on our journey towards truly transforming the way we consume plastics and reduce waste as a nation.

“Crucially, it paves the way for industry to move away from polluting practices which are damaging our environment and harming our wildlife.

“We hope that the powers granted in the Bill will allow Wales to respond to emerging threats of other single-use products as consumer trends continue to evolve.”

Enforcement powers

The new Bill provides local authorities with powers to enforce the offence, and includes:

Cutlery

Plates

Stirrers

Drinking straws – this product has an exemption for health needs

Plastic stemmed cotton buds

Balloon sticks

Expanded and foamed extruded polystyrene fast-food containers

Expanded and foamed extruded polystyrene cups

Polystyrene lids for all cups and fast-food containers

Thin plastic single-use carrier bags

All products made of oxo-degradable plastic

The decision to include these products follows a consultation in 2020, with all having non-plastic or reusable alternatives.

The Bill will also give Ministers the power, with the support of the Senedd, to add or remove products.

