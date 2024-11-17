Sir Ed Davey hints that Jane Dodds should quit as Welsh Lib Dem leader

Martin Shipton

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has hinted that Jane Dodds should resign as leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats after Nation.Cymru reported how she had been accused of making a “grave error of judgement” in her handling of a sex abuse case while working for the Church of England.

A report published by the Church in 2021 – the year Ms Dodds was elected to the Senedd – said she failed for six months to arrange a crucial meeting involving the sexual abuse of a young man by a Bishop.

The report – Betrayal of Trust – followed an inquiry led by retired judge David Pearl into historic and prolific sex abuse carried out by Hubert Victor Whitsey, a former Bishop of Chester.

Senior Casework Manager

In her capacity as Senior Casework Manager for the Church of England’s National Safeguarding Team (NST) in 2016, Ms Dodds had been asked to organise a core team meeting to discuss the case of a victim of Whitsey’s referred to in the report as M2. She didn’t do so, and the matter didn’t progress until someone else took over her responsibilities.

Three Welsh Lib Dem sources made critical comments to Nation.Cymru about Ms Dodds’ conduct, with one saying: “When you read this report, it appears as if Jane is being somewhat insipid, evasive, incompetent and perhaps even presenting a casual duplicity as a ‘senior casework manager’ in the Church of England. Something similar, unfortunately, to her dismal record as the Welsh party’s leader over recent years. This simply cannot continue without consigning the party to oblivion.”

Sir Ed told BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg Show: “I think this whole issue around the Church of England is hugely serious, and we have to take it seriously.

“I welcome the resignation of the archbishop. I’ve spoken to Jane about this. She has apologised, and she has had an incredible career looking after children, but I’ve made it clear I think she needs to think about her responsibility on this,” Sir Ed told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.

Resigning

Asked if she should consider resigning, he said: “I think she does need to reflect on this very carefully. I accept that she has apologised, but this is such a serious issue so I think she does need to think about what else she may need to do.”

Sir Ed said he had spoken to Ms Dodds about it: “I’ve made my feelings really clear to her about what I think she should do and I think she’s reflecting and I hope she does,” he said.

Earlier a Welsh Lib Dem activist contacted Nation.Cymru to point out that our original story about Ms Dodds’ “grave error of judgement” had been posted on the party’s Liberal Democrats Campaigner Facebook site, but taken down shortly afterwards with no explanation.

Ms Dodds’ work for the Church of England does not appear in her biographical details published on the Senedd’s website. In terms of her professional background it states: “Jane was a Child Protection Social Worker for 27 years, working to protect vulnerable children at home and abroad, before returning to Wales in 2012.”

She was first elected as leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats in November 2017 in an all-member ballot.

Member of Parliament

Ms Dodds served briefly as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire in 2019, winning it at a by-election before losing it to the Conservatives in that year’s general election.

She was elected as a regional MS for Mid and West Wales in 2021 and is the only Lib Dem in the Senedd.

One of the party sources who spoke to us claimed that people in Welsh Labour were aware of the report in which she was criticised, but hadn’t used the information because the Welsh Government needs her vote to get its Budget for 2025-26 passed by the Senedd.

Ms Dodds said: “My heart goes out to the victims of this appalling abuse. As detailed in this report I worked closely with the authorities on this historic case, but I accept that there were shortcomings at that time.

“I have had a long history of working in child protection for over twenty years prior to entering politics, which is why I have dedicated my position in the Senedd to making sure that care and child protection services across Wales are safer and fairer”.

A note issued by the party said: “For a brief time in her career in child protection, Jane Dodds worked for the Church of England for a year from 2015.

“Jane’s role was to work as part of a central team advising and supporting case managers throughout the country.

“During Jane’s 25-year long career in child protection, she worked on many cases and as highlighted in the report, she cannot recall the exact case mentioned.”

A Welsh Conservatives spokesperson said: “Clearly she has lost the confidence of the UK Lib Dem leader.

“Fundamentally, the question Jane Dodds needs to ask herself is if her actions caused people harm or put them in harm’s way.

“If on reflection that answer is yes, then she knows what action she has to take next.”

