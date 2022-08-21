Sir Robert Buckland rejects criticism of his appointment as Welsh Secretary
The Welsh Secretary has defended himself against criticism that the role should be filled by an MP representing a Welsh constituency.
South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland also said he wants a “business-like” relationship with the Welsh government but opposes plans for the expansion of the Senedd and for more powers to be handed to Wales.
Mr Buckland, who was born and brought up in Llanelli, replaced Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart as Welsh Secretary in July, following his resignation after calling for Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister.
He told the Local Democracy Reporter service he doesn’t see representing an English constituency as an issue.
“If I was an MP for a Welsh constituency then I’d still only be directly accountable to the voters in that constituency”.
“As a United Kingdom MP and a minister in a unionist government I’m answerable to everyone in the UK.
“If the people of Wales want to get rid of me as the Secretary of State for Wales, then they need to vote for different parties at elections and help get a different government elected.
Proud
“But in cabinet I’m proud to speak up for Wales and make sure it gets its share of funding and what it needs.”
“I want to have a business-like relationship with the Welsh government. My job is much more of a convenor role, bringing different agencies including the Welsh Government together,” he added.
“But I don’t think now is the time for it to be trying to get more powers.
“And it’s talking about expanding the number of members of the Senedd and lowing the voting age. I think that should be only through a referendum.”
arrogant pr*ck, Wales has never voted for a tory government,
Buckland and his office should have no opinion either way on Wales otherwise he becomes a paid lobbyist at the heart of government…a bent Ref !
“If the people of Wales want to get rid of me as the Secretary of State for Wales, then they need to vote for different parties at elections”
WE DO ROBERT, WE DO.
That is the point!
Dyna holl sail yr ymgyrch dros annibyniaeth!
Does he not realise NOT ONE person in Cymru voted for him? He is an appointment parachuted in from outside, by a party we have NEVER voted for?
You can tell him from to get f*****.
No more British lords in Cymru’s business… Saesneg politicians go home!
Try writing to him about an issue in Wales asking for his help and you’ll get a response that says if you’re not a constituent he cannot help you.
He’s here admitting that he works for the UK government not to represent Wales and not to represent Wales’ best interest. If the whole of Wales voted against Tories it wouldn’t be enough to get rid of this role as it would depend on voters in South Swindon.
Just an arrogant piece of work. What are they thinking in South Swindon??
It’s nice he told us what his job is. Since nobody seems to know.
It is a pointless purposeless job for an obsolete role that nobody wants, apart from the vile slugs that believe only one referendum held in 2016 should be “honoured” but not multiple other referenda where we voted overwhelmingly in favour of being governed by our own people.
Completely oblivious, how can you argue with such stupidity?
Hang on! How is this 🛎 🔚 a “Sir”? Is that sarcasm from Nation Cymru?
Can you imagine Texas or Alabama being governed by a Secretary of State appointed by Joe Biden? Of course not, they would never tolerate it & why should they?
So why should we in Wales tolerate being governed by a Secretary of State appointed by the Prime Minister? The role of Welsh, Scottish and NI Secretary should be scrapped and its powers given to the appropriate First Ministers.
Another colonial governor. Typical conservative move