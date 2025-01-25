Site of derelict listed building could be used for new housing

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Plans to demolish a derelict grade II listed building could clear the way for a number of new homes to be built on the site.

Located in the village of Tonna around two miles from Neath, eight homes could be built on the site of a “classical house” know as Ty’n Yr Heol, just off Henfaes Road.

The property, which was constructed some time in the 18th Century, is said to contain a main T-shaped building along with a number of smaller out-buildings which are all described as being in a state of disrepair

Plans submitted in January 2025 say the main building is “seriously dilapidated, covered in ivy and is missing its roof,” with other buildings on the property described as being “little more than a pile of stones” with the walls having collapsed and vegetation taking over them.

Dangerous structure

It added that engineers had also carried out structural surveys at the site which concluded that the building is now a dangerous structure. However, the property which was once used as a ladies’ seminary could soon be given a new lease of life if given the go-ahead, with eight new houses potentially being built there.

The designs for the new houses, which have been handed in by Aaron Evans Architects Ltd, say the site would consist of one six-bedroom, two five-bedroom, two four-bedroom, one three-bedroom, and two two-bedroom properties, along with with associated highway, landscaping, drainage and infrastructure works.

It noted that two of these properties would also be set aside as affordable housing, with each of the two-storey houses providing their own driveways off a newly created access road.

The plans will now go before Neath Port Talbot Council’s planning officers for a decision in the coming months.

