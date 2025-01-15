Six horses found without bedding or food in filthy conditions

Six horses rescued by the RSPCA were found without bedding, food and living in filthy conditions.

Lee Vivian Nicholas of Glasier Road, Merthyr Tydfil, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act and he was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 8 January.

The offences were that he caused unnecessary suffering to a grey welsh cob stallion called Bertie and a welsh chestnut stallion called Harry by failing to provide hoof care and maintenance and that he caused unnecessary suffering to a chestnut thoroughbred mare called Diva and a chestnut welsh cob gelding called Elvis, by failing to investigate and address their poor body condition and weight loss.

Finally he failed to ensure the needs of six animals – Bertie, Diva, a palomino welsh cob filly called Doris, a palomino welsh cob mare in foal called Sally, a chestnut welsh cob gelding called Elvis, and Harry were met to the extent required by good practice.

Disqualification

Sentencing involved a disqualification order banning him from keeping equines for five years and a 12 month community order with 150 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,400 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

In a witness statement, provided to the court, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Cooper said on 7 March 2024 she arrived at a large barn in Heolgerrig, Merthyr Tydfil with a veterinary surgeon after receiving a report about underweight horses living in filthy conditions.

She said: “All six horses were standing in weeks worth of faeces and urine, there was no bedding, no food and their water was contaminated.

“Two of the horses were very underweight, but they were all extremely hungry, some even sifting through their own faeces and urine, looking for food.”

Suffering

After looking at the horses, the vet told DCI Cooper that they were all suffering in the poor environment alone and that two were also suffering due to their poor body condition and it was advised they should be removed.

DCI Cooper was told that a member of the public often feeds the horses because they never had any food and the conditions were “always as bad”.

The six horses were taken into possession by police and they were placed into the care of the RSPCA and they were later placed officially into the care of the RSPCA.

The horses are currently all up for rehoming now following a period of recovery in RSPCA care.

