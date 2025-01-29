‘Six Nations must remain on free-to-air TV’ – MSs

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members called for the Six Nations to stay on free-to-air television amid reports the tournament could go behind a paywall from 2026.

Heledd Fychan raised concerns about reports of TNT Sports bidding for the TV rights on the eve of this year’s Six Nations which kicks off on Friday with Wales travelling to France.

Plaid Cymru’s shadow culture secretary criticised the previous UK Government for not adding the tournament to Ofcom’s list of events that must be broadcast on terrestrial TV.

She told the Senedd: “Watching our national teams should not be a privilege that only those who can afford subscriptions are able to do so.

“It’s more than just a sport: it’s about our national identity, our culture and the ability of every person in Wales – no matter their background – to be part of something bigger.”

‘Rugby nation’

Ms Fychan, who represents South Wales Central, added: “When our national sides take to the field, both men and women, our whole nation gets behind them.

“We celebrate their victories. We share in their struggles; we’ve had to share in too many struggles with rugby recently. But most importantly, we do inspire future generations….

“And if we want to inspire young people to dream of putting on that red jersey one day, we have to make sure that they can actually watch the players who wear it now.”

Gareth Davies, the Tories’ shadow culture secretary, said: “I think we’re all united in this chamber in the belief that the Six Nations must remain free to air and we’re a rugby nation.”

The current deal, which sees live broadcast coverage shared by ITV and the BBC, is entering its final year, with TNT Sports reportedly in “pole position” to secure TV rights.

‘Joy and sorrow’

Labour’s Alun Davies said: “The Six Nations does bring us together as a country and as a community and everybody should have the right to be a part of that community.

“Everybody should have the right to go through the joy and the sorrow of supporting Welsh rugby union. The terror that we’ve felt at different times, and the utter joy that we’ve felt.”

The Blaenau Gwent Senedd member added: “This is a part of us, a part of our national story, a part of our national life – it cannot be taken away by anyone.”

Delyth Jewell raised a Senedd culture committee report published last year on protecting the Six Nations due to the unique place that rugby has in the nation’s psyche.

The committee chair stressed the need to safeguard Welsh-language commentary as well as protect pubs and clubs if the tournament was to move behind a paywall.

‘Consensus’

Responding to the topical question on January 29, Jack Sargeant said Welsh ministers continue to stress the importance of free-to-air coverage to UK counterparts.

Wales’ culture minister agreed about the cultural significance of rugby to the nation.

Mr Sargeant, who was appointed in September, said he wrote jointly with the first minister to Lisa Nandy, the UK’s culture secretary, setting out the Welsh Government’s position.

He told the Senedd that he has met BBC Wales and the director-general of the BBC, vowing: “We will do all we can to make the case for the coverage of the Six Nations to be free to air.”

Mr Sargeant said: “This does bring the Senedd together … all political parties of all colours support the cause of free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations as does this Welsh Government.

“And we send that consensus, collaboration and spirit to the team in France on Friday, and wish them all the best for the tournament in the next few weeks.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

