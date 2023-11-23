Six rail stations in Wales and borders to become fully accessible as work gets under way

Network Rail is making six stations on its Wales and borders route fully accessible for the first time with the construction of new footbridges and lifts.

Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Flint, Llanelli and Newtown stations are all set to get brand new footbridges with lifts, while Ludlow station will see a lift added to its existing footbridge.

This will mean all passengers, especially those with limited mobility, carrying heavy luggage or with pushchairs, will have step-free, accessible routes to and between platforms.

Completion set for autumn 2024

Work began on Monday 16 October at Cwmbran, Llanelli and Ludlow, with Newtown, Flint and Abergavenny are set to follow in November and December. All works are schedued to be completed by autumn 2024.

The improvements are being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the Government’s Access for All programme.

Nick Millington, route director for Network Rail Wales & Borders, said: “We have already completed Access for All schemes at Cadoxton and Barry stations and are delighted that this funding has been made available for six more.”

“Improved accessibility benefits everyone – whether that’s people with health conditions or limited mobility or people with children, heavy luggage or shopping. It also encourages more people to use public transport – that means fewer car journeys, less congestion and helps to cut carbon emissions.”

Equal access

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades are getting under way thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Access for All programme.

“These improvements across Wales and Borders are testament to our ambition of ensuring everyone has equal access to our transport network.”

All six stations will remain open to passengers while works are carried out, however parking will be reduced at some stations as spaces will be needed to store construction materials and machinery.

