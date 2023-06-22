Six underweight kittens found abandoned in Newport park

RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal for information after six underweight kittens were found abandoned in a Newport park.

The kittens were found in a mesh playpen at the side of the road by a jogger on Tuesday (20 June) in Belle Vue Park.

RSPCA Newport Animal Centre deputy manager Kath Logan said: “These poor kittens – estimated to be around six weeks old – were found alone in the park yesterday afternoon.

“They were wet and underweight. Luckily they were found and that person then brought them to us. But we don’t know how long they had been there and what happened to them.

“They are so young and really shouldn’t be without their mum.”

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for anyone with information to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote 1098158.

The kittens – four boys and two girls – have been named Haribo, Humbug, Bon Bon, Toffee, Butterscotch and Mintoes.

After a vet check-up at RSPCA Merthyr Veterinary Clinic they have been taken to one of the charity’s dedicated fosters for around-the-clock care.

Kath added: “The kittens have been transferred to the team at RSPCA Newport Adoption Centre where a foster home has been found for them. If an owner is not found – they then will be put up for rehoming when they are old enough.

“We very much like to thank our foster carers for all that they do. Looking after kittens this young is hard work and we really appreciate everything they do to help these animals in need.”

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.

In the first five months of 2023 – 7,700 incidents of abandonment were reported to the RSPCA’s emergency line – a substantial increase on the first five months of 2022, where 7,024 incidents were reported. This marks a rise of 9.6%.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.

