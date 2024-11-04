Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Slavery reparations need to be about future, not just cash, says Lammy

04 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Foreign Secretary David Lammy, appearing on the BBC1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Image: Jeff Overs/BBC

David Lammy has said any conversations about reparations need to be about the future rather than the “transfer of cash”.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking in Nigeria to sign a “strategic partnership” covering economic ties, national security and climate change, as part of his first visit to Africa in the role which also takes in South Africa.

Letter

In the wake of Commonwealth leaders signing a letter calling for talks on reparations for nations affected by slavery, Mr Lammy said concentrating on money was a “simplistic press debate”.“It’s not about the transfer of cash, particularly at a time of a cost-of-living crisis around much of the globe, and certainly in the UK,” he told the BBC.

“That is not the debate I think that people are wanting to have. They’re wanting to think about the future.”

Describing slavery as “horrific and horrendous in many, many ways”, he said scars had been left and the UK Government had apologised for the country’s role in the trade.

The Foreign Office said Mr Lammy was pursuing “a fresh approach” that “works productively from Morocco to Madagascar”.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long-term growth rather than short-term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent,” he said.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together.”

Partnership

The partnership with Nigeria will cover economic ties, national security and climate change, and Mr Lammy is expected to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to discuss further trade and climate collaboration.In South Africa, he is set to meet foreign minister Ronald Lamola and agree on the development of a new UK-South Africa Growth Plan.

Mr Lammy added: “Growth is the core mission of this Government and will underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond.

“This will mean more jobs, more prosperity and more opportunities for Brits and Africans alike.”

