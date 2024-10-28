Small increase in job vacancies reported

Job vacancies increased marginally last month – driven by more adverts for workers in construction, logistics and warehouses, according to new research.

There was also an increase in vacancies for graduates, according to jobs site Adzuna.

The number of vacancies increased by less than 1% from August to around 861,000, said the report.

Salaries

Advertised salaries increased slightly in September to just under £39,000, although fewer than half of adverts included pay details.

Jobs were posted on Adzuna for an average of 35 days before being filled, although they were quicker in some sectors, including teaching and legal.

Sectors with jobs which are the longest to fill include energy, oil and gas, healthcare and nursing, said Adzuna.

Dip

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: “Advertised vacancies have bounced back from a slight dip in August, reflecting what appears to be the new normal for the jobs market.

“Over the past year, vacancy numbers have hovered between 850,000 and 870,000, underscoring how tight the labour market has become.

“At the same time, average advertised salaries are continuing to rise, albeit very slowly, with a growing lack of salary transparency making it increasingly difficult to track these metrics.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

