Snow and sleet forecast for parts of Wales next week

Parts of Wales are forecast to see “snow showers” next week following yesterday’s flooding and disruption.

According to the BBC’s 14-day weather forecast, temperatures are set to dip and some places in Wales could see sleet and snow.

On Sunday, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf could see sleet and snow showers.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, snow flurries and sleet have been predicted for Cardiff, Haverford West, Bangor and Aberystwyth.

Wintry showers

The Met Office said: “Temperatures will drop throughout the weekend bringing with it wintry showers, with a possibility of snow on higher ground and sleet on lower ground.”

It follows flooding which hit parts of Wales yesterday after half a month’s worth of rain fell in 38 hours.

Homes in Rhondda Cynon Taf were evacuated and cars were left abandoned and partially submerged in Cardiff.

Temperatures could see lows of around -2 degrees in Wales next weeks.

On Saturday parts of west and south west Wales could see further heavy downpours falling on already saturated ground.

Rivers are expected to be full again and flooding onto floodplains, farmland, minor roads is likely.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

