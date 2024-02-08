Snow starts to fall across parts of Wales with worst still to come

Snow has started to fall across parts of Wales with the worst still to come on Thursday, forecasters have said.

Dozens of schools have closed in north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of Wales and England on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued for north Wales and across the Pennines.

A mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings are in force across the four nations.

Risk

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that overnight temperatures had reached a low of -18.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Plymouth temperatures were at a high of 11.9C.

He said: “This demonstrates the different air masses, hence the rain warning in the south while the colder air in the north leads to the risk of snow.”

“The amber warning across the Peak District and south Pennines is in place from noon until 6pm on Thursday, with up to 25cm of snow forecast across high ground and 15cm of snow expected “quite widely”.

A separate amber warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm on Thursday across north Wales and north-west Shropshire, with 20-25cm of snow forecast in areas above 200 metres.

The Met Office said strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to “some drifting in places”.

A yellow rain warning covering much of south-east Wales including Cardiff – has been issued from 2am on Thursday to 6am on Friday, with 15-25mm likely and up to 45mm on higher routes.

School closures have been reported in Wales, Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cumbria.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

