Snow warning issued for parts of Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering parts of Wales from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday.

The warning covers north and central Wales along with much of the Midlands and Yorkshire.

The weather service warned that some roads and railways are “likely to be affected” by the conditions with longer journey times by road, bus and train.

Icy patches

The Met Office added that there would probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths resulting in “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.

The yellow weather warning, issued just before 9.30am on Saturday, follows others for snow and ice that have already been issued for parts of Scotland, Cumbria, the eastern coast of England and a yellow warning of ice in the South West of England.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

