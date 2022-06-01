Snowdon – the highest mountain in Scotland? Yes, according to Facebook page with 100,000 followers

Wales is used to sharing its highest mountain with England, but has now found itself sharing with Scotland too.

Often referred to as the ‘highest mountain in England and Wales’, one tourism-focused Facebook group has taken things a step further, claiming that yr Wyddfa is in the Scottish highlands.

Tourist Express, which boasts just shy of 100,000 online followers, posted an image of the Snowdon train and the Dinorwig Quarry, now a UNESCO heritage site, in the background.

But the message above the image, tagged with a Union Jack, said that it was “Snowdon, Scottish highlands”.

The post generated much mirth on the Facebook page, with Richard Caves saying: “Time for a geography lesson methinks.”

“Scottish Independence second phase to incorporate all the other Celtic nations,” Terry Richford said. “Ireland next.”

Michal Green took to quoting Biblical scripture about moving mountains: “Matthew 17:20, ‘For truly I tell you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, “Move from here to there”, and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.’”

Waldo Jeffers meanwhile decided to play the troll: “Everyone knows Snowdon is in West England.”

For Wales, see England – and Scotland – it seems.

