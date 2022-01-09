Snowdonia beauty spot faces three-month roadwork block

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Access to a national park beauty spot will be partially blocked by roadworks for nearly three months, although diversions will be in place.

A favourite scenic drive, Sychnant Pass Road cuts through the Snowdonia National Park, linking Conwy with Dwygyflchi and Penmawmawr.

The Sychnant Pass itself is also a site of special interest, but Beech Developments were given permission to build 83 homes in Conwy near the country road over three years ago. As a caveat to planning permission being granted, the developer was asked to make a financial contribution towards a residents’ footpath on the stretch, which Beech Developments are now laying.

Consequently, Sychnant Pass Road will be closed from Monday (January 10) to March 31 between the junction at St Agnes Road and Gorlan. Whilst much of the Conwy end of Sychnant Pass Road has footpaths, sections of the lane between Acrau Hirion and Cadnant Park currently don’t.

It’s likely the work will be completed in sections, rather than shutting the whole Conwy part of the road, with some diversions in place.

A spokesman for Beech Developments said: “A need for a continuous and safe footpath has been identified by the council when previous housing schemes were approved some 15 years ago.

“When Beech Developments were granted planning consent to build the recent residential development on Sychnant Pass Road, the council and many local residents pushed for the provision of a safe footpath route into Conwy to serve both new and existing residents and in particular to provide a safe route to schools.

“As a consequence Beech Developments were required, as part of the planning consent, to make a financial contribution towards the highway scheme. Because of the likely difficulties and delays for Conwy County Council to raise the remaining amount of finance to implement the schemes, Beech developments, as a goodwill gesture, agreed to undertake the works for the council. The merits of the scheme were considered and discussed at the Public Inquiry in 2017.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said: “We consider and approve applications for road closures (as Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders) and issue the legal order.

“The applicant (developer, utility company, event organiser) is responsible for: Making sure there is adequate and appropriate signage for the road closure and diversionary routes; Informing any residents and businesses in the affected area; Organising alternative arrangements with bus companies if the closure is on a bus route.”

This area of Conwy has had frequent roadworks during the last two years. St Agnes Road has been closed to traffic 12 times in the last 18 months. The council says no further work is planned on St Agnes Road in the next three months.