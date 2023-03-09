Snowstorms to hit parts of north Wales

Snowstorms and blizzards are due to affect parts of Wales on Thursday as Arctic air continues to make its way across the country.

An amber weather warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow is in place for parts of north Wales and “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

The amber snow and ice warning will remain in place from noon until 9am on Friday, stretching from the north coast to Radnorshire.

For Thursday, forecasters have predicted daytime temperatures in the low single figures and sub-zero temperatures overnight for much of Wales, with slightly warmer conditions in the south.

Natural Resources Wales has also given warnings for the north Wales coast, along with the Lleyn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay coastline.

The Met Office has said an Arctic air mass from the north meeting mild air from the south is causing the turbulent weather over central areas.

