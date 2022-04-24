SNP point to Wales after Labour water charges criticism
The SNP have pointed to Wales after criticism by Labour in Scotland regarding the cost of water charges there.
Labour have demanded a £100 rebate to help households with rising water charges – but the SNP have responded by pointing out that water costs more in Wales.
Scottish Labour Deputy leader Jackie Baillie had said it was “high time” a water rebate was offered to households, claiming government in Holyrood and Westminster have “completely failed to act”.
Ms Baillie said: “While Nicola Sturgeon tours Scotland on her ‘cost-of-living express’ bus, thousands of households are being landed with crippling water charges.
“With hundreds of millions of pounds languishing in Scottish Water’s cash stash, it is high time that this money was used to give Scots a £100 water rebate.
“Scottish Water is entirely the responsibility of the Scottish Government. Ministers could act now to protect family finances and prevent even further hikes in water charges over the next few years.”
‘Sharp end’
However, SNP MSP Elena Whitham responded to say that water charges were lower in Scotland than in Labour-run Wales.
“The SNP Scottish Government has ensured that while UK-wide energy prices rise beyond inflation, the increase to water charges in Scotland for 2022-23 has been set at 4.2% – below inflation,” she said.
“In Scotland, the average water charges remain lower than the average in other parts of the UK – in 2021-22 the average charge in Scotland is £375, compared to £408 in Tory-run England and Labour-run Wales.
“The SNP Scottish Government also increased the water charges reduction scheme discount from 25% to 35% to protect those at the sharpest end of the Tory made cost-of-living crisis.”
Welsh Water has said that bills will not be rising between 2021-22 and 2022-23. Hafren Dyfrdwy have said that bills will be rising by an average of 5.7% to £334.
Wales is abundant with natural resources , especially water, but is denied by England the control of a natural resource that rightfully ours! And where Scotland has full control over its water resource, Wales again has overseer England control what’s rightfully ours. No country on this planet would accept what Wales has to put up with. Enough is enough! We have the rediculous situation where we in Wales pay more for our water than the customers in England do. Water that’s pumped from the very same Reservoirs in Mid Wales. How is this morally right? A few years back we… Read more »