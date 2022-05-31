Social enterprise in Caernarfon reopens after being forced to shut up shop in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic

A shop in Caernarfon that offers employment to adults with learning disabilities has reopened for the first time in two years.

The Warws Werdd furniture and clothes recycling project is based on the Cibyn Industrial Estate in Caernarfon and sells a range of second-hand furniture and clothes at low prices.

Established in 2004 as part of the Antur Waunfawr family of businesses, it also offers employment, volunteering, and wellbeing opportunities to adults with learning disabilities, but was forced to close its doors in March 2020 when the Covid pandemic struck.

This week the social enterprise marked it’s reopening with a sale and is looking forward to welcome customers back after having to shut up shop for the last two years.

“Many sectors within society were affected disproportionately by the pandemic, and organisations working with adults with learning disabilities were certainly among those affected, company spokesman Osian Owen said.

“The need to be painstakingly careful of the situations we put the individuals in meant that we’re only now able to welcome members of the public back to Warws Werdd.

“But the time has come, and we’re delighted.

“We want to remind the public that we’re here, and by supporting Warws Werdd you’re supporting the great and extensive work that we do with adults with learning disabilities.

“After two long years, we’re back.”

Warws Werdd is located at the Cibyn Industrial Estate, Caernarfon and is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

