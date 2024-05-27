Social media sensation Doctor Cymraeg to offer online Welsh language lessons

Stephen Price

Welsh language social media star Doctor Cymraeg is about to launch a series of online Welsh lessons.

Revealing the news to his tens of thousands of social media followers, Stephen from Doctor Cymraeg explained that over the last few years, people have regularly asked if he’s planning to move from offering general tips and advice or signposting to going one step further and providing his own online lessons.

Finally able to share the news, he explained that he’s currently putting the finishing touches to an online course.

With the date of the course yet to be released, interested Welsh learners or wannabe learners can sign up to be reminded when the course goes live.

Early uptakers will also receive a discount when the lessons are released, along with a cheat sheet as well as free access to a video explaining the cheat sheet and how to use it.

Viral sensation

With 65,000 followers on Instagram alone, Doctor Cymraeg has become a standout figure in the online Welsh learning world, sharing thoughts and advice to learners across the world.

Whether he’s offering encouragement for us all to use the Welsh we have, or shedding light on the many accents of our fair country, his content has gained a wide audience and an ever-growing army of learners who become inspired by his down-to-earth and straightforward teaching styles.

Doctor Cymraeg’s approachable nature hasn’t gone unnoticed too – and he can often be found answering learners’ questions publicly, or offering advice on places to use Welsh ‘in the wild’.

Put simply, he’s nailed the kind of content today’s learners are finding most useful and most refreshing.

Promise

Stephen from Doctor Cymraeg told us: “The Doctor Cymraeg project has always just been a case of me enjoying sharing stuff that people – for some reason – enjoy watching.

“I’ve never really seen it as anything more than just getting people to see the Welsh language as something fun and exciting – rather than a chore or a burden… because it really is fun and exciting, I promise!

“For me, if just one person out of the nigh-on 100,000 people following me across social media platforms goes on to learn Cymraeg, I’ll rest easy.

“But seeing so many people take pleasure from the language – with a little help from what I post – is just incredible.

“I’ve learned the language, gained my degree, now speak Welsh daily, and taught Cymraeg to young people and adults for nearly 15 years.”

“A dream”

Stephen added: “Providing online lessons that people can complete in their own time – and as many times as they like – has always been a dream for me.

“And there’s only so many comments and messages of encouragement to provide lessons that I can take until I finally listen to my wonderful audience!

“I’m so excited that the lessons will be available around the end of summer this year, and I hope people register their interest (as well as grabbing their freebies and discount codes) as soon as they can.

“Once subscribed, all of the other courses I’ll provide in future will be available at no extra cost too, so I reckon it’s well worth it… especially if people can’t get to lessons or fancy a top up here and there.”

