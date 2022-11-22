Socialist republican support for Welsh for all children welcomed by Cymdeithas yr Iaith

Welsh language group Cymdeithas yr Iaith has welcomed the support of a socialist republican movement in calling for all children to receive Welsh-medium education by 2050.

Cymdeithas has called on the Welsh Government to set a goal that all children in Wales receive Welsh-medium education by 2050, previously saying we need to ensure that we stop denying 80% of Welsh children the ability to speak Welsh.

As the Welsh Government prepares its proposals for a Welsh Language Education Bill, Cymdeithas yr Iaith held a symposium in Cardiff Bay last month to discuss its own draft Welsh Language Education Act.

A motion has now been passed to support Cymdeithas’ call at socialist republican movement Undod‘s Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 19 November.

Catrin Dafydd on behalf of the Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Education Group said: “We are very pleased that the voice of another organisation has joined the call for Welsh medium education for all children.

“As it prepares the Welsh Education Act, the Welsh Government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to put an end to the exclusion of 80% of our young people from the opportunity to learn Welsh fluently.

“The evidence is clear that Welsh-medium education is the only way to create confident speakers, so we call on the Government to put all schools in Wales on a journey to becoming Welsh-medium schools.

“With the political will and leadership, it is possible to ensure that all children receive a Welsh-medium education by 2050. There is no justification for leaving anyone behind – it is a matter of social justice.”

Motion

The wording of the motion passed by Undod at its AGM is as follows.

Undod supports Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s call for Welsh Government to setting a statutory aim that every child in Wales will receive Welsh-medium education by 2050.

In addition, Undod will support the Wish I Spoke Welsh petition in the Senedd’s Petition’s Committee calling for a clear timetable to ensure every child receives Welsh-medium education.

