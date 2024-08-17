Some North Wales court cases could be moved due to repairs to justice centre

Dale Spridgeon – Local Democracy Reporter

Some cases could be held at alternative sites as essential repairs are being carried out at a North Wales court building.

The upgrade is going on over the summer and will see improvements to the roof and air system at the Caernarfon Justice Centre.

The centre on Llanberis Road, will remain open throughout the work, although three courtrooms will close temporarily.

A Ministry of Justice statement said the refurbishment was to replace the building’s air handling unit which feeds two Crown courts and to improve long-standing heating and cooling issues.

The scope of the project was also extended to replace an area of the roof because of water ingress in the Crown courts.

Repairs

The project started on Friday, July 12 and is expected to last for nine weeks.

Any disruptive work has been scheduled to take place on weekends or outside of core court hours.

Cases, where necessary, will be moved to different locations until the project is completed.

A spokesperson for His Majesty’s Court and Tribunal Services said: “Caernarfon Justice Centre will undergo essential works this summer including upgrading the court’s air system and repairs to its roof.

“We’ve put plans in place to minimise the disruption this may cause and impacted cases will be heard at neighbouring sites.”

