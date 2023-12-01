South Wales Police continue appeal to find missing Aberdare man

South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information to help find a man who went missing from Aberdare last week.

Officers have been investigating the disappearance of Ricky Harris with specialist resources deployed in the Aberdare area to search for for him.

Ricky, aged 31, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon, 18th November, in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

Ricky has links to Aberdare, Pontypridd and Tredegar and is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road.

Concern

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “Despite several public appeals, and potential sightings, none of which have been confirmed, Ricky remains missing and there is growing concern for his welfare.

“We have been utilising specialist teams throughout the investigation and we will continue to do so, but we are still appealing for the public to come forward and speak with us if you have any information.”

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help find Ricky, is asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2300394323.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email [email protected]

101

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

