Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

South Wales Police continue appeal to find missing Aberdare man

01 Dec 2023 2 minute read
CCTV image of Ricky Harris – Image: SWP

South Wales Police are continuing to appeal for information to help find a man who went missing from Aberdare last week.

Officers have been investigating the disappearance of Ricky Harris with specialist resources deployed in the Aberdare area to search for for him.

Ricky, aged 31, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon, 18th November, in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

Ricky has links to Aberdare, Pontypridd and Tredegar and is known to walk a route known locally as the Dram Road.

Concern

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: “Despite several public appeals, and potential sightings, none of which have been confirmed, Ricky remains missing and there is growing concern for his welfare.

“We have been utilising specialist teams throughout the investigation and we will continue to do so, but we are still appealing for the public to come forward and speak with us if you have any information.”

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help find Ricky, is asked to contact South Wales Police by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2300394323.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.