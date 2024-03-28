South Wales Police investigate unexplained death of man found near Llandaff Rugby Club

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the sudden and unexplained death of a man who was found dead near a rugby club in Cardiff.

Stephen Bulpin, 65, from Fairwater was found on the path alongside Llandaff Rugby Club on Western Avenue, Cardiff at around 3am on Monday, March 18.

A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are now on-going to establish the cause of death.

South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Enquiries

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “Initial investigations have so far not revealed or confirmed any obvious cause of death, however extensive enquiries are continuing to establish the cause and circumstances of Mr Bulpin’s death.

“I would like to thank members of the public who responded to our appeal for information by coming forward with information and sightings which have helped enormously.

“Police cordons have now been lifted and we thank the community for their support and understanding while enquiries were being conducted in this area.”

Mr Bulpin’s family continue to be updated on the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Stephen between 4pm on Sunday, March 17, and 3am on Monday, March 18, is asked to contact officers.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or had contact with Stephen at Cathedral Close during the early hours of Monday, March 18.

Contact

If you can help, please contact South Wales Police by one of the following means quoting 2400089199.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email [email protected]

101

