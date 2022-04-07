South Wales Police involved in raid of Unite union head office in London

An official of the Unite union is being investigated by police following a raid on his office, it has been revealed.

It is understood that a number of officers from South Wales Police were involved in the operation, at Unite’s London head office, on Wednesday.

Unite is one of the UK’s most powerful trade unions.

A Unite spokesperson said: “A Unite employee is now subject to a criminal investigation by the police.

“On Wednesday April 6 the employee’s office was accessed and searched by the police under warrant.”

Two police vans and a number of unmarked police cars were involved, Sky News said.

South Wales police said in a statement: “South Wales Police has executed warrants as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

“The warrants were executed on Wednesday 6th April at addresses in the South Wales, Metropolitan, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, Dyfed Powys and Northamptonshire police force areas.

“The joint investigation with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course.”

