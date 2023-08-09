South Wales Police issue appeal to find missing teenager

South Wales Police have issued an appeal for information to help locate a teenager who has been missing for over a week.

17-year-old Jumana, from the Ely area of Cardiff and was last seen going to a gym in Cardiff city centre on Monday, July 31.

She has spoken to family and friends by telephone but has not been seen since then.

South Wales Police have sad there is concern for her welfare.

It’s thought that Jumana may have travelled to the Colchester area of Essex.

If you have seen Jumana or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact us by one of the following means quoting ref 2300260276.

