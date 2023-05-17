South Wales Police issues comical Beyonce themed safety advice for concert goers

As the Principality Stadium concert prepares to welcome 60,000 fans, South Wales Police issued safety advice for those planning to attend.

Some of the singer’s best loved hits were hidden within the creative advice issued by the force.

The post said: “The city centre is likely to be pretty Crazy (In Love) so leave plenty of time so you arrive in time for Lift Off.

“After the party, we want all you Single Ladies and the rest of the BeyHive to get home safely; plan your journey home and follow the Formation rules if using taxis or public transport.

“Please have a great time but remember Naughty Girl(s) and boys, Savages(s) and those acting Dangerously (In Love), are likely to find themselves Going’ Down to the custody cells, so please #DrinkLessEnjoyMore.”

Beyoncé first found fame as a member of girl group Destiny’s Child and moved on to a highly successful solo career boasting an array of best selling albums such as “I Am… Sasha Fierce” and “Lemonade.”

The Renaissance tour will be her first solo tour in six years.