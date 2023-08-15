South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with perverting the course of justice

A serving police officer is to appear in court charged with perverting the course of justice, the police watchdog has announced.

Pc Paul Higgins, 41, who serves with South Wales Police, has also been charged with three counts of unauthorised access to police computer systems and data, and one count of improper exercise of police powers.

He is due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation after receiving a referral about Higgins’ conduct from South Wales Police in May 2021.

A IOPC spokesman said: “The officer is alleged to have pursued an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with a woman who was a victim of crime he had met through his duties.

“He is alleged to have given incorrect information to colleagues, supervisors and IOPC investigators, and encouraged the woman to give the same false account to the IOPC in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

“In addition, he is also accused of accessing police systems for information without a policing purpose.”

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against Higgins after the IOPC passed it a file of evidence following completion of its investigation in February 2023.

South Wales Police has told the police watchdog that the officer remains suspended.

