South Wales Police renew appeal for missing man 21 years after disappearance

South Wales Police are renewing an appeal for a missing man who hasn’t been seen for 21 years.

Robert Williams was 15-years-old when he went missing from his home in Resolven, Neath, on 22nd March 2002.

Despite extensive enquiries and numerous appeals for information over the past 21 years, officers have been unable to find him.

This month marks Robert’s 37th birthday and police are revisiting the case in the hopes of finding new information that could lead to his whereabouts.

Evidence

Detective Inspector Dai Butt said: “All outstanding missing person cases remain open and are revisited periodically in case new evidence comes to light. We remain committed to finding out what happened to Robert.

“I believe that the local community of Aberdulais holds key information that might help us understand what happened to him.

“It is known that Robert attended a house party in Tair Felin, Aberdulais on Saturday 23rd March 2002 where other local people were present.

“If you were at the party or have any information regarding Robert’s movements or disappearance, we would really like to speak to you.

“It may seem challenging to recall details from 21 years ago, but no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Robert’s family with much needed closure.

“All this time without answers has been agony for them – please if you hold information, it is not too late after all this time to come forward.”

Closure

Robert’s Mum Cheryl said: “I know that Robert is never coming home. I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that. I don’t want him out there on his own and we need closure as a family.

“Someone out there knows what happened to him. As a mother knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him.”

