South Wales Police to charge two men of publishing threatening material on Facebook

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has authorised South Wales Police to charge two men over Facebook posts that allegedly intended to stir up racial or religious hatred.

Geraint Boyce, 43, and Jamie Michael, 45, are accused of publishing threatening material on a Facebook account, contrary to Section 29C(1) of the Public Order Act 1986.

The CPS said the charges relate to Facebook posts on or around July 31 in relation to the widespread public disorder.

Boyce, of Penrhiw-Fer, and Michael, of Penygraig, are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

