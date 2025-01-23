South Wales Police to probe far right in Wales following undercover doc

Emily Price

South Wales Police are set to investigate the activities of the far-right in Wales following a year-long undercover probe by the BBC.

‘Unmasked: Extreme Far Right’ documented an undercover journalist as he infiltrated far-right group Patriotic Alternative (PA).

Posing as a new recruit, he covertly filmed at PA events where he recorded some members and supporters using racial slurs and sharing extreme views.

He filmed one member saying he believed a race war was inevitable and that the organisation should use a similar tactic to the Nazi party to gain power.

Harassed

Joe Marsh, Patriotic Alternative’s Wales organiser and former leader of the anti-Muslim Welsh Defence League was filmed waving Welsh flags on a bridge.

He told the undercover reporter: “If we didn’t have f**king Jamaicans here and Africans stabbing people, we wouldn’t have a knife crime problem. Or it would be minimal.”

Another member, who said he worked for the Inland Revenue, explained how he deliberately misleads non-white colleagues at his work because they are his “racial enemies.”.

At PA’s annual conference, a guest speaker from Australia – convicted criminal, Blair Cottrell – told members how he thought black criminals should be skinned and their bodies hung up at traffic lights.

The documentary also featured a far-right figure from Llanelli who once harassed Labour MS Lee Waters in the street.

Former BNP organiser Roger Phillips live streamed the confrontation to Facebook as he branded the former deputy minister a “coward” who had an “anti-British” agenda.

Shotgun

Although Mr Phillips isn’t a member of PA, he was filmed by the BBC at a banner waving event where he told the undercover reporter that, “35 to 40 of us were prepping, arming ourselves” after protesting outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli.

He said he was “buying a pump action shotgun now,” adding, “Who do you think is going to fight these f**king migrants? Us lot.”

Mr Phillips also described how he planned to modify the weapon, telling the reporter it could “kill you at 150 yards”.

A barrister who viewed some of the BBC footage said there was “more than enough evidence for the police to investigate and refer to the Crown Prosecution Service.”

In a statement released on Thursday (January 23), South Wales Police said the force had formally requested to see all of the BBC’s evidence.

A spokesperson said: “South Wales Police is aware of the serious issues raised during Tuesday night’s BBC Wales Investigates television programme.

“The broadcast is currently being reviewed to identify any potential criminality. To inform this assessment, South Wales Police will now progress through appropriate channels the formal request of evidence and material held by the BBC.

“We recognise the impact these issues can have upon our communities, anyone affected should contact us.”

Law

There are calls for a change in the law to make groups like Patriotic Alternative illegal.

The group cannot be banned under current legislation as they do not advocate terrorism.

But Dame Sara, the UK’s first Counter-Extremism Commissioner, says PA are “creating a climate conducive to terrorism”

The group – which has about 500 members and thousands of online followers – says it exists to “raise awareness” of immigration and promote “family values.”

Patriotic Alternative leader Mark Collett says the allegations in the BBC programme will be investigated and action will be taken against members if they have broken the group’s code of conduct.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

