South Wales valleys facing two days of flood weather warnings

The south Wales valleys face two days of flood weather warnings with heavy rain forecast until Tuesday.

The Met Office’s yellow weather warning stretches from Usk to the east to Ammanford to the west and from Llantrisant to the south to Brecon to the north.

Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to bring some travel disruption, the Met Office said.

They are warning of:

Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services

Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer

A few homes and businesses flooded

“Periods of rain will become persistent and at times heavy across parts of southern England and south Wales late Sunday, lasting through Monday, before clearing early Tuesday,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

“For the area across south Wales, 35-50 mm of rain may fall widely, with 70-90 mm possible over south-facing high ground.”

There are currently six flood alerts in operation across Wales, with the Conwy Catchment, River Conwy at Gwydir Road, Mawddach and Wnion Catchment, and Glaslyn and Dwyryd Catchment included in the north-west of Wales.

The Rivers Loughor and Amman and Rivers Gwendraeths are included in flood warnings in the south-west.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

