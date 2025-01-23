Southport child-killer detained for at least of 52 years for ‘sadistic’ murders

Southport child-killer Axel Rudakubana is likely to die in jail after being detained for life with a minimum term of 52 years for the “sadistic” murders of three girls.

The 18-year-old was sentenced in his absence at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday after indicating he would be “disruptive” if he was present in the courtroom.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died in the attack, and Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Goose said: “He will serve almost the whole of his life in custody. I consider it likely he will never be released and he will be in custody for all of his life.”

Terrorist cause

The judge said he “must accept” that there was no evidence he acted for a terrorist cause but added that his actions were the “equivalent” of terrorist matters.

He said Rudakubana targeted these children for the “horrific extreme violence he was intent upon”.

The judge continued: “At 11.45am he arrived, walked into the building up the stairs where he could hear the sound of happy children, in his mind with the intention to murder as many of them as he physically could.

“He wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls.”

Mr Justice Goose added: “It was such extreme violence… it is difficult to comprehend why it was done.

“I am sure Rudakubana had the settled determination to carry out these offences and had he been able to, he would have killed each and every child – all 26 of them.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

