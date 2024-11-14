Special educational needs assistant from Pontypridd wins BBC New Comedy Awards 2024

A Special Educational Needs teaching assistant from Pontypridd has been named the winner of the BBC New Comedy Awards 2024.

31-year-old comedian, Paul Hilleard impressed judges with his unique blend of surreal, observational humour at the televised finale, charming a live audience of over a thousand people at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre.

‘Sound, innit? Good, yeah, nice,’ he said after being announced as the winner.

Known for his vivid storytelling that reflects his working-class roots, Hilleard’s winning set featured tales from his hometown, delivered with a fresh and imaginative twist.

Launchpad

Recognised as a major launchpad for some of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, the award has previously catapulted stars like Alan Carr, Peter Kay, Sarah Millican, Romesh Ranganathan, Joe Lycett, Josie Long, Rhod Gilbert and Lee Mack to fame.

This year’s competition was exceptionally tough, with emerging talent from across the UK vying for the prestigious title.

The final was hosted by former winner Lucy Beaumont and the judges were Babatunde Aléshé, Josh Pugh and Shaparak Khorsandi.

Pugh said: ‘It’s so hard to choose a winner. The standard was so good. Real good variety. I’ve had a great night. Just laughed and really enjoyed it. It’s been brilliant.’

Khorsandi joked that picking the victor ‘was the hardest thing I have ever done. I’ve given birth, I’ve been through a divorce, I’ve emigrated, and I broke my toe last year. This trumped all of those things.’

And Aléshé agreed that ‘they were all fantastic’.

Growing reputation

In his six years as a performer, he has solidified his reputation as both a sharp stand-up comedian and a skilled MC, comfortable with improvisation and adept at engaging audiences. Hilleard’s recent accomplishments include a well-received show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe and a supporting 20-minute set at Cardiff’s Glee Club.

Currently Hilleard runs a weekly comedy night in Bristol and curates multiple monthly residencies at venues across the southwest, establishing himself as a versatile, dynamic performer with strong connections throughout the national comedy circuit.

For his win, Hilleard will receive a paid commission to write and perform a 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC comedy commissioner, plus a trophy and £1,000 cash and a slot on live TV on Red Nose Day in March.

Reflecting on the award, Hilleard said: “Winning this is surreal. I’m grateful for all the support, and I’m excited for what’s next.”

The BBC New Comedy Award was televised yesterday Wednesday, 13 November 22:40, on BBC One.

Watch the BBC New Comedy Awards – 2024: 7. The Final on BBC iPlayer

