Special events organised for children visiting National Eisteddfod

10 Aug 2023 2 minute read
The children’s village has exciting activities for kids like a tug of war, hobby-horse racing and circus skills

It isn’t just the adults who enjoy visiting the Eisteddfod, a whole village has been created on the Maes and a full programme of events have been organised especially for youngsters.

Among the most popular events held daily are the Trotting Races featuring hobby horses.

Another popular event is the tug-of-war which has seen as many as 50 youngsters on each side of a heavy rope trying to pull the other over the line.

Other activities inlude sock wrestling and circus skills,

A feature of the Children’s Village this year is Treantur which gives adults an opportunity to take a break, relax, and let their children’s imaginations wander.



Village

National Theatre Wales’ Nigel Barrett said Treantur is a large outdoor play area, open only to children.

“Parents are not allowed in! There are things to build, to play with, and to wear, along with adults who have the right skills to help the children realise their imaginations, that’s the only reason they’re there,” said Nigel.

Outside the Children’s Village other activities for children at this year’s Eisteddfod included a performance of Na, Nel! which was performed in the main Pavilion on Wednesday evening.

The show, written by Prose medal winner Meleri Wyn James, tells the story of a mischievous little girl who often seems to receive criticism from her parents, her brother and her teachers.

