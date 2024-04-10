Special exporting event to be held in Wales to boost food and drink businesses

A special event will be held for the first time in Wales this month for food and drink businesses interested in exporting.

The free event organised by the Food and Drink Export Council (FDEC) will be held on Tuesday 23 April at the Vale Resort in Pontyclun.

FDEC is a collaborative expert committee comprised of representatives from the UK Government, Welsh Government, industry and other devolved administrations.

The gathering is the third of a series of peer-to-peer events being held by the council to encourage UK businesses to grasp the global opportunities that exist for food and drink produce.

It will consist of industry-led, interactive sessions on topics including how to build a brand in international markets, how to overcome barriers to exporting and a choice of breakout sessions.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with experienced exporters and hear about the support available to food and drink businesses from the UK Government, the Welsh Government and the private sector to increase international sales.

Advantage

UK Government Minister for Exports and co-chair of the FDEC, Malcolm Offord, said “The FDEC are looking to do all that we can to help businesses take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.

“We make some of the finest food and drink products in the world here in Wales, and there is demand across the globe for our goods.

“This event will help businesses to grasp these opportunities, and better understand the support that’s available to help them start or expand their exporting journey.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies, said: “I’m delighted that we can welcome the Food and Drink Export Council event to Wales.

“We’ve seen significant increases in the value of Food & Drink Exports in Wales and I’m pleased that the Welsh Government’s comprehensive Food and Drink Export Programme continues to support businesses to broaden trade in new and existing markets in countries around the world.

“We look forward to further collaboration with the Food and Drink Export Council.”

Experience

Tee Sandhu, Co-founder of SamosaCo and a member of the FDEC added: “I am super excited for the FDEC peer to peer event in South Wales.

“As a fellow exporter I know that first-hand experience and knowledge from those who are exporting to others is invaluable.

“The speakers and discussions from this peer-to-peer learning will pose a host of questions and answers that will help overcome challenges and create new opportunities.”

