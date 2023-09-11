Special meeting agreed to discuss hydrogen plant plans

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A special meeting has been agreed to discuss controversial plans to build a new hydrogen plant near the village of Bryncethin.

The scheme, which has been named the HyBont Green Hydrogen Project, could see a hydrogen-powered plant built by Japanese developers Marubeni on the Brynmenyn industrial estate.

If given the go-ahead the project would include a hydrogen production facility with electrolysers to generate hydrogen from electrical power by splitting water, along with a solar farm, hydrogen storage and hydrogen refuelling station.

The hydrogen produced at the plant would be used to fuel vehicles, including refuse collection trucks, and buses and would be used to heat the Ynysawdre Cluster through a 1.2km underground pipe.

The planning application has sparked a significant backlash from local residents, who say the proposals are inappropriate due to safety fears about the proximity of the plant to residential areas and a lack of clarity in the plans.

Protest

In June, dozens of people joined a protest against the plans outside the Bridgend Council offices before a full council meeting

In response the council have now agreed to a special planning meeting to discuss the application, as well as a site visit before-hand.

The report read: “The Local Planning Authority are currently processing the above application and although, at this stage, there is no set date for when the application will be presented to the Development Control Committee, the scale of the development and the level of public objection would justify members considering the proposal at a Special Meeting of the Development Control Committee in line with the adopted Code of Practice.”

The idea was later approved unanimously by members in attendance, and while no date has been set for the meeting, officers indicated that it could still be held before the end of 2023.

They also noted that while they would still plan for this special meeting to go ahead in the coming months, there had been a request for the Welsh Government to call in the decision for the HyBont Green Hydrogen Project, which would take the power to reject or approve the application out of the local authorities hands.

