Specialist firefighters tunnel under Swansea home to rescue trapped poodle

24 Apr 2024 2 minute read
Wales Urban Search and Rescue vehicle. Photo via Twitter(X)

A poodle had to be rescued by specialist firefighters after it became trapped under a home in Swansea

The crew were forced to tunnel under the property in Parkmill in Swansea, to reach the three-year-old black dog named Jock, after being called out at 7.11am on Tuesday.

They removed a large number of patio slabs at the rear of the home, hoping to get to the poodle.

Unable to find him, specially trained officers from the Wales Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team were called in.

Using seismic detection equipment and technical search cameras they were able to help pinpoint the dog’s exact location and a second tunnel was dug under the property’s kitchen.

Patio slabs

A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews proceeded to remove a large quantity of patio slabs and earth at the rear of the property for access and started digging a tunnel under the property’s kitchen.

“The USAR Team utilised ‘Delsar’ listening and seismic detection equipment and technical search cameras to pinpoint the dog’s exact location.

“A second access point was created through the property’s kitchen floor.

“Crews successfully managed to rescue Jock, a three-year-old black poodle, who was alive and well, and was reunited with his owner.”

