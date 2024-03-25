Speed limit in Powys village to drop to 20mph following month long consultation

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

The speed limit on some roads going through a Powys village will be dropped to 20mph from this Friday following a month long consultation.

A delegated decision has been made by Powys County Council’s cabinet member for highways, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton to lower the speed limit in Kerry along parts of the A489 and the C2012 in the village centre and near the primary school where those roads are currently 30 mph.

A month long consultation on the traffic regulation order (TRO) proposal took place from February 2 to March 1.

Traffic engineer north, Chris Lloyd said that 20 “representations” had been received by the council during the consultation.

Mr Lloyd said: “Of the 20 representations received, 11 supported the introduction of the 20 mph speed limit along the A489 through Kerry either over the extent of the A489 as proposed, or over a longer extent through the village.”

Negative responses

But to extend the TRO to cover the road through the village, the council would have to go through the whole process and start again.

Mr Lloyd said: “From analysing the representations received, it is clear that the recent Welsh Government legislation which lowered the speed limit of all restricted roads in Wales from 30mph to 20mph has resulted in a significant number of negative responses to this proposal, with eight being opposed to the general impact and the costs associated with the introduction of that legislation.”

However, six of the representations suggested that the 20mph should be over the entire length of the A489 through Kerry.

Mr Lloyd said that some people expressed the opinion that this lower speed should have been introduced last September when the 20mph speed limit legislation came into force.

Powys County Councillor for Kerry, Conservative Benjamin Breeze backs the proposal.

Cllr Breeze said: “Having read the representations received during the consultation and the highway traffic engineering team’s responses and recommendations, I would like to continue my support for the speed proposal as originally proposed.

“I feel strongly that the busier central area of Kerry should be incorporated into the proposed 20mph zone which should include the school, shop, chapel, church, the two public houses and the busy Common Road junction with its restricted geometry and visibility.

“I’m optimistic that this proposed change will make our treasured community safer for all.”

Controversial

Cllr Charlton took the decision on Thursday, March 21 and it will come into force on Friday, March 29.

The 20 mph speed limit has proved to be controversial with signs in Powys and many other parts of Wales vandalised since it came into force on September 17, 2023.

Nationally there have been protest marches and just under 470,000 people signed a record breaking Senedd petition calling for the 20mph limit to be axed.

The Welsh Government says the new default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions.

This in turn would save up to 10 lives and stop up to 2,000 people being injured every year.

The government has accepted that the policy needs to be “fine-tuned” due to inconsistencies in approach between local authorities across Wales and a review is set to take place.

