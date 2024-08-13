Speeding offences on 20mph and 30mph roads in Wales down by almost a third

Emily Price

New data has revealed that speeding offences on 20mph and 30mph roads in Wales were down by almost a third in July compared with the same month last year.

Data recorded by the GoSafe road safety partnership found that offences in built up areas have decreased to 14,421 compared to 20,303 in July 2023.

GoSafe is made up of all four police forces in Wales, 22 local authorities and the Welsh Government.

It enforces speed limits to reduce collisions using fixed speed cameras, red light cameras, average speed cameras, and mobile enforcement cameras.

GoSafe launched Operation Ugain in 2024 to provide roadside engagement for the new default 20mph speed limit as an alternative to prosecution.

Op Ugain teams monitored 33,757 vehicles across Wales in July – 1,378 were found to be exceeding the 20mph speed limit.

99% of the the offences were resolved using free roadside engagement.

In north Wales, 20mph offences rocketed from 892 in June to 5199 in July.

Go Safe says the increase can be attributed to advice letter periods ending for several fixed camera schemes and multiple mobile enforcement sites being re-established in built-up or residential areas.

In mid and south Wales offences increased by only a few hundred compared to the month before (5,711 in June – 6,002 in July).

Collisions

Go Safe says speed data from Agilysis and Transport of Wales (TfW) shows that people are driving slower.

The provisional police recorded collision data also shows that the number of people killed or injured on Welsh roads is 16% lower than in the same period in 2023.

The statistics come just as the Welsh Government watered down the £32m scheme following public backlash and a record breaking Senedd petition.

The scheme was brought in under former First Minister Mark Drakeford and Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.

It was revised when Vaughan Gething came into office along with several other policies including farming payments and school year reform.

Amended 20mph guidance was published last month so that councils can switch some roads back to 30mph.

The Welsh Government has put aside an extra £5m to make the changes.

A spokesperson for GoSafe said: “Whilst we need to take care when interpreting data over a short time period, it’s encouraging to see a decrease in speeding offences.

“This is alongside the reduction in speed and lowest recorded figures for casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads combined, outside of the Covid pandemic.

“We remain committed to reducing the number of people killed or injured on Welsh roads. We’ll continue to work with our partners across Wales to make our communities safer for everyone.”

