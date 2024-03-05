‘Spider Nan’ speaks about being hoisted to worldwide fame

One minute Anne Hughes was stood outside the shop where she is a cleaner, the next she’s being hoisted into the air elevating her to worldwide fame.

The incident at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda saw Anne dubbed Spider Nan and Spider Anne

The incredible sight of the 72-year-old being hoisted several feet into the air when her coat got caught in the shop’s shutters was caught on CCTV, which was subsequently shared globally on social media, capturing millions of views.

The store shared the clip on TikTok where it has been watched 1.8 million times.

“I’ll never hear the end of it,” she told the BBC.

She recounted what happened in the incident on Monday morning, explaining that she had been leaning against the shutters when the shop owner opened them from the inside.

When she realised she was caught she screamed the shop owner’s name for help.

“He couldn’t hear me shouting when I realised that I had been caught,” said Anne.

“The shutter was completely open then I screamed his name, and thank goodness he came out and lowered the shutter a little bit and managed to get me in his arms.

“And I just can remember saying to him ‘just grab my head’ – I was worried I was going to fall, I was pointing towards the floor.”

Luckily she emerged unscathed – and says she cam seen the funny side of it.

“Last night we were singing Fame to all my messenger group and they thought it was hysterical,” she joked.

“I’ll have to handle the fame, always have my make-up on.

“I’ll never go against those shutters again. Never. I’ve learned my lesson.”

