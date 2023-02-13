Sport Wales chiefs face Senedd grilling about Welsh Rugby Union allegations

Sport Wales chiefs will be questioned about the allegations facing the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in a Senedd committee hearing this week.

Allegations of sexism and discrimination at the WRU were made in a BBC Cymru Wales television programme aired on 23 January.

Shortly after the WRU announced that Sport Wales was stepping in to advise on an investigation into the allegations of misogyny and bullying.

Former Court of Appeal judge, Dame Anne Rafferty, has been appointed chair of the independent review panel looking into the organisational culture and behaviour within the WRU.

On Wednesday 15 February, the Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee, will question Sport Wales Chair, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Acting Chief Executive Brian Davies.

Concerning

Committee Chair Delyth Jewell MS said: “The issues that arose in the BBC programme were seriously concerning.

“The committee is determined to ensure that all those who participate and work within sport in Wales can do so without fear of prejudice or discrimination.

“As part of our ongoing work on this matter, it is essential that we look at the issue of how sport is governed in Wales and make sure that it is a welcoming place for all.”

On 2 February the two most senior figures in the WRU were hauled in front of the Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee.

Current WRU Chair Ieuan Evans and Acting Chief Executive Nigel Walker were both told by Jenny Rathbone MS that the WRU was “in the last chance saloon”.

