Spring Covid-19 booster programme launches in April

The Welsh Government has confirmed that a spring Covid-19 booster vaccination programme will launch on 1st April.

Following advice from the expert Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the vaccine will be offered to all adults aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals aged 5 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

In addition, the universal offer of a Covid-19 booster will come to an end on 31 March.

Higher risk groups and people who develop a new health condition that makes them eligible will still be able to receive their booster vaccine, if advised by a doctor or other clinician.

People who have not yet received their primary course of vaccinations will be able to do so until 30th June.

Immunity

The JCVI has recommended that the high level of population immunity has enabled the changes being put in place.

As well as the spring booster programme, there will be an autumn booster programme later this year, following further guidance from the JCVI.

Sir Frank Atherton, Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, said: “Coronavirus is still circulating in our communities, so we are offering the most vulnerable another booster vaccination this spring. People who are eligible for vaccination will begin to receive their invitations in the coming weeks.

“For anyone who hasn’t yet received your primary course or original booster – it’s not too late. Please make an appointment to get your booster by the end of this month or your primary course by 30th June.

“Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself and the people around you to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and I would urge everyone to get their vaccinations.”

