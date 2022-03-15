Spring rollout of Covid boosters jabs in Wales begins this week

The latest phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Wales commences this week.

Over-75s, older care home residents and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed are being invited for booster jabs, while children aged five to 11 years will also begin being offered their first vaccination from today with consent from parents and guardians.

All those eligible for spring boosters are being encouraged to wait for their invitations from their health board or GP.

The latest stage of the vaccination rollout comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that a fourth jab should be offered to people who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19.

The spring booster is recommended for those at high risk from around six months after they received their last vaccine dose.

Children

Health boards are also offering children aged five to 11 their first vaccination appointments as a precautionary offer to increase their immunity against severe COVID-19 in advance of a potential future wave and to minimise disruption to their education.

Most five- to 11-year-old children will be offered two doses of the vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

“It is important we maintain high levels of protection from COVID-19 and everyone who is offered a spring booster vaccination takes up the invitation” Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“We are following the latest advice from the JCVI and would everyone who is eligible to wait for the offer of their spring booster.”

