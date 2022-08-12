St Davids ranks second on Which? staycation list

The city of St Davids in Pembrokeshire has been ranked second in the nations of the UK by Which? for those looking for a staycation in a small city or town.

Which? Travel ranked the best cities and towns in the UK for a weekend staycation break or day trip.

There were middling results for Wales in the large cities category with both Cardiff and Swansea scoring 67% and 75% respectively, compared to York in the top spot at 86% and Aberdeen bottom at 59%.

In the small city or town or town category, however, St Davids came in at second place with a score of 86%, only narrowly pipped to the post by Wells in Somerset, England at 88%.

The scores were calculated by combining the average hotel price with Which? scores for food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, lack of crowds and overall value for money.

Those scores were themselves based on a survey of over 3,000 visitors.

St David’s ranked highly for accommodation and cultural sights with five and four stars, but dropped points on food and drink and lack of crowds with only two stars.

According to Which? St David’s “feels more like a village than a city… with pubs, restaurants, galleries, and gift shops clustered around a sweet little square”.

St Davids, or Tyddewi in Welsh, is the resting place of Saint David, Wales’s patron saint. It is the smallest city on the British Isles, having been granted the status in the 12th century thanks to its cathedral.

The cathedral is the episcopal see of the Diocese of St Davids which covers Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire and part of Glamorgan.

Which? added that the list suggested that “what [travellers] continue to appreciate is a medieval cathedral with cobbled lanes, plenty of history, independent shops and somewhere agreeable to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

“That’s not the entire story, however: grittier cities have shot up the rankings – Belfast in particular has become a favoured destination for foodies and culture aficionados.”

