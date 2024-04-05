St Fagans bus route restored following backlash

A bus route for visitors to one of Wales’ most popular open–air museums has been restored following public backlash.

The number 32 service which ran from Cardiff’s city centre to St Fagans National Museum of History was axed last September.

It triggered calls for it to be reinstated and several petitions were launched in an effort to save the service run by Cardiff Bus.

Although there is another bus service avaible – the Adventure Travel number 320 service – petitioners claimed it was too unreliable.

The decision affected schemes in the area including volunteers of The Secret Garden project which provided gardening opportunities for adults with learning disabilities at the museum.

Restored

Following customer feedback, Cardiff Bus have now officially restored the route and began running services from Cardiff to St Fagans this week.

A full timetable can be found here.

Several other changes have been made to the provider’s services following the end of the Welsh Government’s Bus Transition Fund support scheme.

The scheme provided stability by funding the bus network across Wales to be a similar in size and shape to how it was before the pandemic.

Like all operators across Wales, the costs of services now need to be covered by the fares sold on board and in travel apps.

For most services in Cardiff this is already the case – so there will be minor changes or no need to change at all.

However, a boost in funding provided by the Welsh Government to local councils for supported bus routes means routes will be changed or new routes introduced to provide a service to an area where it would not be commercially viable.

Beer

The relaunch of the St Fagans bus service comes as the museum prepares to reopen one of Wales’ mist historic pubs after over a decade.

The Vulcan Hotel closed its doors in Cardiff in 2012 and was then dismantled brick by brick.

It has now been re-erected at the outdoor museum and will be displayed as it was in 1915.

When it opens to the public on May 11, The Vulcan will serve exclusive beer brewed by

Glamorgan Brewing Co.

Visitors can now pre-book a table in the pub ahead of the opening.

