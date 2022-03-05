St Piran’s Day announcement of new Cornish ‘All Under One Banner’ march

A Cornish ‘All Under One Banner’ march has been announced for the 19th of March as the Celtic nation celebrates St Piran’s Day today.

Like its counterparts in Scotland and Wales, AUOB Kernow is a grassroots campaign movement that organises marches and rallies with music and speakers to promote the causes of greater autonomy. They said that the aim in their case was to promote greater discussion of the future of Cornwall.

They will be holding a March for Cornwall, with musicians and members of other organisations “representing many issues and working hard to alleviate the challenges faced by the people of Cornwall”. They will be meeting at the Rosewarne Carpark in Camborne at 12:00 pm, 19th March 2022.

“Cornwall faces major economic, social, and cultural issues that affect its people day-to-day,” the organisers said.

“Self-determination, to which Cornwall has a historic right, will allow its people to revitalise democracy to address these issues, such as homelessness; hunger; the destruction of our towns, villages, and historic green spaces; a lack of meaningful jobs with a living wage; and others such as loss of support for our language and cultural programs.

“The outside promotion of Cornwall as a holiday playground takes jobs and homes from local people and takes economic prosperity out of Cornwall. It replaces true industry and commerce with low-paying temporary jobs for the tourist industry.

“High streets no longer have shops to provide for the community’s needs but to cater to holidaymakers. Structural support is not sufficient to allow Cornish people to stay and support themselves or raise their families.

“Once traditional and community-led, local events have been turned into commerce opportunities for outsiders. At the same time, the distinct identity of the Cornish people was declared under European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities; its language and history are derided and erased in efforts to make Cornwall seem merely a part of England.

“Greenfields and historical parks in towns and villages have been developed to allow second homes, empty most of the year, to predominate communities.”

