Staff and students honoured for contributions to Welsh language

A Welsh university recently honoured individuals for their contributions to the Welsh language.

At an awards ceremony held on, Wednesday 4 December, the winners of the Aberystwyth University Welsh Language Awards for 2024 were announced after they were nominated by the University’s staff and students.

As learners and first-language Welsh speakers, students and staff, the winners were awarded for a number of categories.

Exceptional Learner



Vicki Jones was awarded the ‘Exceptional Learner’ award.

Born in Neston, the Wirral, Vicki moved to Wales to the village of Coedpoeth, Wrexham at the age of 10 and heard Welsh being spoken for the first time in the community. After a few years working for several companies in the Wrexham area, Vicki met Gareth, her husband, and moved to Ceredigion where she started working for Aberystwyth University.

Six years ago, with her husband and sons all Welsh speakers, Vicki began learning Welsh in earnest, attending community classes and Work Welsh courses. As well as being of benefit at work, Welsh has been of great benefit to Vicki in the community. She now assists several local events, including the Eisteddfod in Cwm Ystwyth.

Vicki also prepares the bilingual posters for events and is the local contact for the Welsh language community newspaper. Vicki retired in the summer, after almost 30 years working for the University.

Promoting Welsh in the workplace

Dr Hanna Binks was awarded the ‘Promoting Welsh in the workplace’ award.

Born in Aberystwyth, Hanna returned to the area in 2017 following her appointment as an Associate Lecturer in the Department of Psychology, Aberystwyth University.

She was appointed Lecturer with responsibility for Welsh in the Department in 2019 and has worked tirelessly to develop study opportunities and promote the use of Welsh within the Department.

Hanna is passionate about the Welsh language and feels that psychology is an important subject in the community. She is keen to further develop the provision including research projects and schemes through the medium of Welsh.

Dr Lloyd Roderick was also awarded the ‘Promoting Welsh in the workplace’ award.

Brought up in non-Welsh speaking household and originally from Llanelli with a background in Art and Librarianship, Lloyd originally moved to Aberystwyth to complete research on one of the National Library’s Art collections.

In 2015, he was appointed as a Subject Librarian at Hugh Owen Library, Aberystwyth University working specifically with the Departments of Law, Welsh and Celtic Studies, History and Art supporting students and staff with collections, research and resources.

The Welsh language is very important to Lloyd, and he is eager to use the Welsh language in all aspects of his work at the University. He views Welsh as part of the global languages and through his work and presentations promotes it at every opportunity as well as encourage its use among staff and students.

Studying through the medium of Welsh

Ellie Norris was awarded the ‘Studying through the medium of Welsh’ award.

Ellie is a student in the Department of Law and Criminology studying a degree in Criminology. Born in Aberdare, she grew up in a non-Welsh speaking household and learnt to speak the language at primary school.

She decided to attend Aberystwyth University because she wanted to study in an area where Welsh can be heard spoken within the community. She is currently an ambassador for the trauma-informed Wales network and is keen to improve the Welsh communication systems.

Ellie also wishes to be an ambassador for the Department of Law and Criminology and promote Welsh medium study. In the future, after graduating, Ellie would like to pursue a career as a detective or a forensic psychologist.

Welsh Language Champion

Celyn Bennett was awarded the ‘Welsh Language Champion’ award.

Celyn is currently studying a degree in Welsh at Aberystwyth University. Originally from the Bristol area, she grew up in a non-Welsh speaking household and first heard the language at the age of five.

She moved to Monmouth at 11 and attended Monmouth Comprehensive School, and while studying there completed a GCSE and A Level in Welsh as a second Language. The Welsh language is very important to Celyn, and she is very active in promoting Welsh and supporting other students to learn the language.

She is currently President of Aberystwyth Labour Students and strives to ensure that the society operates bilingually. After graduating, Celyn is keen to pursue a career in Welsh language planning.

The Panel Special Award

Elain Gwynedd was awarded ‘The Panel Special Award’.

Raised in the Porthaethwy area of Ynys Môn, she attended Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll Primary School and then Ysgol Syr David Hughes. In 2020, Elain came to Aberystwyth University to study Welsh and graduated in 2023.

Throughout her time at the University, she has been very proactive organising events, supporting and promoting the Welsh language. She was UMCA ‘Welsh Language Students’ Union’ Social Publications Officer and Aelwyd Pantycelyn Treasurer in 2021-22, President of y Geltaidd and Vice President of UMCA in 2022-23.

In 2023, she was elected Welsh Culture Officer and President of UMCA, and in 2024 she was re-elected for a second year.

She is passionate about the Welsh language and during her time as President of UMCA, Aberystwyth students won the Intercollege Eisteddfod for the first time in 9 years, celebrated the 50th anniversary of UMCA, and in the summer of 2024, Elain’s proposal to change the name of the Union from Aberystwyth Students’ Union to Undeb Aberystwyth was successful.

Welsh is an integral part her life and her aim is to ensure that the language prospers for the next generation.

