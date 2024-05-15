Stage set for new Labour group leader to take helm at city council

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Dimitri Batrouni has been chosen to succeed Jane Mudd as the head of Newport’s Labour group, and is expected to become the new leader of the city council.

Cllr Mudd is preparing to leave her post as council leader at the local authority’s annual general meeting on May 21.

Earlier this month, she was elected Gwent’s new police and crime commissioner.

Monmouthshire

Cllr Batrouni won a seat in Newport in May 2022 after switching to the city from Monmouthshire, where he spent a decade as an elected representative and for nine years served as the leader of the Labour opposition.

His party ended up becoming the largest party in Monmouthshire at the 2022 elections, meaning Cllr Batrouni missed out on a chance to lead the county council.

But the stage is now set for him to instead take the helm at Newport City Council, following Cllr Mudd’s imminent departure as leader.

Internal election

The Newport Labour group announced Cllr Batrouni’s takeover on Tuesday evening on social media, following an internal election process.

He thanked party colleagues for electing him group leader, and paid tribute on X to Cllr Mudd’s “years of steadfast leadership”.

Cllr Mudd became city council leader in 2019 and will continue to represent the Malpas ward when she takes up the PCC post.

The Newport Labour group, writing on X, said Cllr Mudd had led the council “through the toughest and darkest times our city has seen for a century”.

“As you step down you leave the city stronger and ready for what comes next,” the group told Cllr Mudd.

Cllr Deb Davies will continue to serve as the deputy leader of the city’s Labour group.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

